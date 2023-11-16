An explosive report from the House Ethics Committee found "substantial evidence" that Congressman George Santos violated federal law.

The Republican representative from New York is accused of spending campaign funds on things like Botox, the adult website OnlyFans, and even a $4,000 Hermes bag.

Santos "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his house candidacy for his own personal financial profit," according to the report.

The report goes on to say: "He blatantly stole from his campaign."

This is just the latest on a long line of scandals involving the embattled Santos, who was exposed as a frequent fibber who falsified his resume and family history shortly after being elected to Congress last year.

The pressure seems to be getting to Santos as well, with the congressman ripping into a person who accosted him last month.

In the wake of the damning report, Santos announced that he will not run for reelection next year.

