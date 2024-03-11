A husband and wife in Utah have been arrested after the woman's daughter said her stepfather raped her and her mother sexually abused her after telling her they wanted her to learn "about sexual things" "in a controlled environment," according to a court documents.

The girl called police last week and “disclosed that over a year ago, [her stepfather and mother] approached her and told her they were going to teach her about sexual things so she would learn them in a controlled environment instead of somewhere she might get hurt,” according to an affidavit filed by Provo police that was obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

When questioned about the allegations, the girl’s stepfather allegedly confessed to police according to the affidavit.

"[The stepfather] explained that a year ago he and the victim's mother learned that the victim was wanting to meet and have sex with strangers,” alleges the affidavit, first obtained by KSL.com. “[The stepfather] said that together with his wife they decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers.”

Police also say that the stepfather told them he started dating his wife while she was pregnant with the alleged victim, and had raised her since birth according to the affidavit. He also said the couple has four younger children.

The teen allegedly had to perform sex acts on her own mother because the couple “wanted to teach the victim what to do with another woman,” claims the affidavit.

Inside Edition Digital is not revealing the couple’s names to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The stepfather is now charged with two counts of rape, two counts of object rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, according to court records.

The mother is charged with lewdness, object rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse.

Both are being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.

They have yet to appear in court and lawyers for the couple did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.