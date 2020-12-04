2 Bodies Found at Fort Bragg Army Base, Prompting Investigation

An investigation at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has been launched after two bodies were found at one of the training sites there, according to Army officials.

Army officials said in a statement that the deaths were not training-related, but did not provide further details on whether the two men were service members, if they were affiliated with the Army base, or the manner or cause of the deaths. The Army Criminal Investigation Command is currently investigating, Stars & Stripes reported.

“No further information is available at this time due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and the pending notification of next of kin,” the Army Criminal Investigation Command said in a statement.

The base is home to the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps and Special Operations Command, as well as Army Forces Command, 82nd Airborne Division and the Army Reserve Command.

More than 31 soldiers assigned to the base have died this year, with nearly half of those soldiers dying by suicide, Stars & Stripes reported.

In August, a Fort Bragg army special forces colonel was acquitted of sexual assault charges after being accused by a woman with whom he had a relationship, the Army Times reported.

In December 2019, a Fort Bragg sergeant was convicted of federal charges that he conspired with foreign nationals to engage in fraudulent marriages with U.S. Army soldiers, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.

Fort Bragg, located near Fayetteville, supports more than 50,000 service members and is one of the nation’s largest military complexes, covering more than 170,000 acres, 87 ranges, and six drop zones, the Observer said.

RELATED STORIES

Fort Hood Soldier Arrested in Connection With Killing of Chelsea Cheatham, Whose Body Was Found in Motel Room

Fort Hood Officials Say Vanessa Guillén Died 'in the Line of Duty'

Navajo Nation Joins Critics of Fort Hood Following Deaths of 2 Native American Soldiers