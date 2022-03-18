Two young indigenous brothers lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest for nearly four weeks miraculously survived by drinking only rainwater. They were rescued after they were found by a local tree cutter.

The boys, 9-year-old Glauco and 7-year-old Gleison Ferreira, got lost on February 18 while they were trying to catch small birds in the jungle near Manicore, Amazonas, BBC News reported.

Emergency crews spent nearly a week looking for the youngsters through the dense jungle while family and hundreds of residents joined in the search.

The father of the two boys, Claudionor Ribeiro Ferreira, told Sky News that the search was “difficult” and that 260 people were looking for his sons including military police and emergency services, Sky News reported.

The month of February is the rainy season in the Amazon, making the search more cumbersome.

On Feb. 24, search and rescue crews called off the search, however, many locals continued to look for Glauco and Gleison.

Their luck suddenly changed, when one of the brothers heard a man cutting trees nearby and they began shouting for help. The man followed the screams and found the boys.

The man said the boys had been lying on the ground. They were weak, hungry, and had many skin abrasions, BBC News reported.

After the good Samaritan called for help, the brothers were taken to a local hospital in Maincore before they were transported to a children’s hospital in Manaus, the capital of the state Amazonas, the news outlet reported.

The boys told their parents they had eaten nothing while they were lost in the Amazon and only drank rainwater, BBC reported.

In a written statement, Amazonas’ State Government said the children had been missing since February 18 and were located on March 15, Sky News reported

According to reports, the brothers will remain in the hospital until they gain weight, Sky News reported.

Brazil is home to around 60% of the Amazon and is the world's largest rainforest, a report said.

Related Stories