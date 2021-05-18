2 Endangered Whales Spotted Hugging in Drone Footage

Researchers caught a pair of critical endangered whales hugging each other in drone footage during a trip to Cape Cod, according to a recent report by National Geographic.

With around 360 North Atlantic right whales living in the oceans today, researchers found the rare sight remarkable.

"While flying drones to measure their body condition, researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as 'belly to belly' perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating," the press statement said.

The two whales, a male and female, were identified by their unique markings, or callosities, that dot their heads. The love birds were caught on camera using a drone

The researchers are excited to share the video with the world as the endangered species has been the center of a global conversation regarding ship collisions and problems with net entanglements, the statement said.

There are less than 100 female right whales reported in the world right now who are capable of raising calves.

