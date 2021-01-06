2 Explosive Devices Found Near US Capitol While Trump Supporters Storm the Building

Two explosive devices were found just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday resulting in the evacuation of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, according to The New York Times.

A pipe bomb was found at the R.N.C. headquarters and it was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, an official for the R.N.C. told the Times. The second package found at the D.N.C. hasn't been confirmed to be an explosive, a top Democrat briefed on the matter told the outlet.

The U.S Capitol building was placed on lockdown as it was raided Wednesday afternoon by pro-Trump supporters. As the mobs entered the building, Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber.

At least one woman has been shot and is in critical condition, CBS News reported. She is one of five people confirmed to have been hospitalized following the storming of the Capitol.

This is a developing story. Click here for CBSN's coverage as developments follow. More stories on this incident are below.

RELATED STORIES

Threatening Note Left on Nancy Pelosi's Desk as Her Office Is Breached by Pro-Trump Protesters

Congress Told to Shelter in Place as Demonstrators Storm Capitol After Trump Says He 'Will Never Concede'

Trump Supporters Storm Capitol as Cops Declare Lockdown, GOP Congressman Says President Must 'Call It Off'