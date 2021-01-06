Threatening Note Left on Nancy Pelosi's Desk as Her Office Is Breached by Pro-Trump Protesters

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has been breached as pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. One photo from inside her office shows a man sitting at her desk with his feet up. Another shows a threatening note on a manila folder that reads, “WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

A threatening note, reading "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN," has been left on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deak. (Getty)

Rioters had also flipped tables and pulled photos off the walls of Pelosi’s office, The New York Times reported, adding that there are additional incidents of looting around the Capitol.

Now, she and other politicians are calling on President Donald Trump to demand rioters to leave.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately,” Pelosi said in a joint statement with Senator Chuck Schumer.

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

The chaos followed a rabid speech by Trump, who encouraged his supporters to march to Congress and declared, "We will never concede. We will not take it anymore."

Congress had been debating the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

"President Trump, step up," Biden said in a speech demanding the end of what he called the "siege" on the Capitol. "Enough is enough is enough."

This is a developing story. Click here for CBSN's coverage as developments follow. More stories on this incident are below.

Trump Supporters Storm Capitol as Cops Declare Lockdown, GOP Congressman Says President Must 'Call It Off'

Congress Told to Shelter in Place as Demonstrators Storm Capitol After Trump Says He 'Will Never Concede'

2 Explosive Devices Found Near US Capitol While Trump Supporters Storm the Building