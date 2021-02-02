2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded in Shootout While Serving Warrant in Violent Crimes Against Children Case

Two FBI agents were killed and three were injured during a shootout in Florida Tuesday when authorities arrived to serve a warrant in a child exploitation case, the federal agency said.

Agents and officers from multiple agencies were serving a search warrant at a Sunrise apartment complex when the suspect inside opened fire, according to police.

The shooter then barricaded himself in an apartment and was later found dead, authorities said. A cause of death was not released by officials.

"A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case," the FBI said.

Two of the agents were transported to a local hospital and were in stable condition, the agency said. The condition of the third victim was not released.

The names of the wounded and dead will not be immediately made public, the FBI said.

"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the agency said in a statement.

"Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the FBI said.

News video from WSVN-TV showed a flag-draped gurney being loaded into an ambulance as a phalanx of law enforcement officers saluted.

