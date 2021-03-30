2 Iowa College Students Killed When Boat Capsizes During Crew Club Practice | Inside Edition

2 Iowa College Students Killed When Boat Capsizes During Crew Club Practice

Updated: 8:34 AM PDT, March 30, 2021

Both of the students' bodies have been recovered, but their identities have not been released.

Two students who were apart of Iowa State University’s crew club died when a boat carrying five students during a practice for the team capsized on Sunday, according to the university.

Both of their bodies have been recovered. One was found Sunday by a dive team, and the other was located in Little Wall Lake on Monday. The three other students who were on the boat at the time of the incident were rescued and released from a local hospital, according to the university.

Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons told KCCI that residents who live near lake came to the rescue to save some of the students.

"We had some heroes in the people who live in the houses here," Timmons told the station. "There's some people who took some risks they didn't have to take and saved some lives.”

The name of the students who died have not been released, and the investigation into what caused the boat to capsize is still ongoing.

"The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake," Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said in the release. "At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time."

