2 Iowa Teens Will Be Tried as Adults in Murder of Beloved Teacher

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:06 AM PDT, May 13, 2022

The teens will also be tried separately later this year.

Two Iowa teens saw their request to have their case stay in juvenile court dismissed and will be tried as adults in the murder of a Spanish teacher, the New York Post reported.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 17, will each face a first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating to death Fairfield High School teacher Noheme Graber, 66, on Nov. 2, 2021, the Post reported.

At the time of their arrest both were 16 years told. Investigators have not released a possible motive for her killing, KCCI reported.

A judge this week denied their requests to be tried in juvenile court, KCCI reported.

Both teens will be tried separately and District Judge Shawn Showers said if either or both were convicted in juvenile court, they couldn’t be held in the system beyond six months after their 19th birthday, according to the Associated Press.

The judge added that in each ruling that there wasn’t enough time for the accused to be rehabilitated for “a crime of such magnitude,” the New York Post reported.

Miller’s trial is scheduled to begin November 1 while Goodale’s trial is set for August 23, according to KBOE Radio.

The teens are accused of killing the teacher using a baseball bat, then dumping her body in a park “under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties,” according to court records.

Goodale and Miller have both plead not guilty to the charges they face.

