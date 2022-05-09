An accused killer who escaped from an Alabama jail over a week ago may have been spotted on surveillance camera at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana.

Authorities are working to determine if the man pictured in the image is indeed Casey White, the 6-foot-9 inmate last seen leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center with Vicky White, the local sheriff’s deputy accused of helping him.

The two fugitives, of no relation to one another, have been the subject of a nationwide manhunt since their disappearance on April 29.

Evansville is located about 180 miles from their last known whereabouts in Tennessee, where their getaway car, a copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge, was spotted by a school bus driver on a rural road.

The car was towed to a police pound, where it sat for almost a week before it was realized that it was the getaway car that police across America were searching for.

Investigators discovered Vicky White's radio, handcuffs and shackles inside the vehicle, which was abandoned 111 miles from the county jail in Alabama.

Earlier Monday, officials with the U.S. Marshals Service were investigating a different vehicle stolen in Tennessee that was found in Evansville, CBS affiliate WEVV-TV reported. The vehicle may be connected to the investigation, according to the outlet.

Casey White was set to go on trial next month for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old mother of two, Connie Ridgeway.

Vicky White now faces additional charges of forgery and identity theft in connection with her alleged use of an alias to purchase the vehicle they used to make their escape.

