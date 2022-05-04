As the search continues for Alabama murder suspect Casey White and the sheriff’s deputy accused of helping him, White’s ex-girlfriend is speaking out with a stark warning for the deputy.

“If she is still alive, get the hell out. Run, run, run as far as you can and turn yourself in,” said the ex, who declined to be named or seen as she spoke to WAAY-TV.

Casey White was serving 75 years for trying to kidnap and kill the ex-girlfriend in 2015. He reportedly once threatened to kill her if he ever got out of prison, and now she fears he might be coming for her.

Just-released surveillance video shows the moment White escaped, allegedly with the help of deputy Vicki White — no relation. She held the door open for Casey White, who was handcuffed and shackled. They didn’t exchange a word as she put him in her patrol car to drive him to freedom.



Now, there's a $15,000 reward for their capture.

One thing perplexing law enforcement is the lack of reliable sightings from the public. Due to his height of 6-foot-9, Casey White stands out wherever he goes.

Before escaping, Casey White was transferred to a county jail to await the trial for the capital murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton made an appeal to Vicki White, saying: "My message to her is that she's got 17 years of experience in this field of work. This is not the first time that she's seen this scenario play out, and she knows how it always end. They always get caught. So the best thing she can do is turn herself in and help us get Casey White back off the street."

Officials say Vicki White sold her home for $95,000 — a third of its real value. Investigators believe that may be how they are financing their life on the lam.

