FBI Arrest Denver Prisoner After His Escape From Prison Nearly 50 Years Ago

The FBI finally caught up with a man who escaped prison in Denver nearly five decades ago.

Luis Archuleta, who is now 77, was arrested in Española, New Mexico Wednesday after living in the area and under an alias, Ramon Montoya, for around 40 years, authorities said.

"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Archuleta was serving time for shooting a police officer in 1973 when he made his escape. He had been convicted of the assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon.

"Many members our community were hurt by Luis Archuleta’s actions. The passing of time does not erase or excuse his crimes,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a statement.

Archuleta is set to be extradited back to Denver. The FBI did not go into detail about how they located Archuleta.

RELATED STORIES

FBI Joins Search for Leila Cavett Whose Toddler Son Was Found Wandering Alone

Chad Daybell Hearing: 3 FBI Agents, Forensic Expert to Testify in Court Monday

FBI Releases Composite Photo of Missing Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos With Hair Down and Wearing a Hoodie