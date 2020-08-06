FBI Joins Search for Leila Cavett Whose Toddler Son Was Found Wandering Alone

The FBI has joined the search for a mom whose toddler son was found wandering alone on a Florida street 11 days ago.

Leila Cavett’s son, Kamdyn, was found on July 26 walking around alone, wearing only a T-shirt and diaper, outside of a Miramar, Florida apartment complex, but his 21-year-old mom is still missing.

Cavett, who lives in Georgia, was last seen near a Walmart in Hollywood, Florida. Her white Chevy pickup was found in Hollywood days after she went missing.

Miramar Police Department said they are “concerned for her [Leila's] safety and well-being.”

Cavett’s family previously said they believe she could have met up with someone she met online, but police did not confirm those details. Her family maintained that it’s not like Cavett to leave her son.

“I just want to know my sister is okay,” her sister, Gina Lewis, told CBS Miami last week.

Kamdyn is in the care of a foster parent, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this missing person to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can email or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

