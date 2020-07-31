Leila Cavett's Family Thinks She May Have Traveled to Meet Someone She Communicated With Online: Report

The family of a missing mom whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Florida street believes she could be with a man she was communicating with online.

Leila Cavett’s son, Kamdyn, was found on Sunday walking around alone, wearing only a T-shirt and diaper, outside of a Miramar, Florida apartment complex, but the search for the missing 21-year-old is still on.

Cavett's father and grandfather told NBC 6 said a man, who they didn’t identify, messaged Cavette asking her to come to Florida and may have sent her money, too. Police have not corroborated the details her family shared. Her family has also said it’s not like Cavett to leave her son alone.

“She would’ve never left her baby, never,” Cavett’s grandmother, Carol Ferdinand, told WPLG-TV. “That’s my granddaughter, I know her.”

Cavett lives in Georgia, according to her family, and it’s not clear what she or her son were doing in Florida. Her family traveled to Florida from their home in Alabama on Tuesday to meet with police.

“I just want to know my sister is okay,” her sister, Gina Lewis, told CBS Miami this week.

Kamdyn is in the care of a foster parent, police said.

Cavett was last seen near a Walmart in Hollywood, Florida. Her white Chevy pickup was found in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this missing person to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can email or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

