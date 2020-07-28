Mother of Florida Toddler Found Wandering Is Missing and May Be in Danger, Family and Police Say

The mother of a toddler found wandering alone a Florida street has been identified as a missing woman whose family said has not been heard from in days and who police fear is in danger.

Leila Cavett's 2-year-old son was found wandering all alone, wearing only a T-shirt and diaper, outside of a Miramar, Florida, apartment complex on Sunday. But Cavett was nowhere to be found.

"We are concerned for her safety and well-being," Miramar police said.

Cavett’s family came to Florida from Alabama and met with police Tuesday.

“I just want to know my sister is okay,” her sister, Gina Lewis, told CBS Miami. “Everyone is concerned, we just want you home.”

Lewis said her sister lives in Georgia and is confused as to why her son would be in South Florida. She also said that it is out of character for her sister to be without her son. The little boy is now in the care of a foster parent, police said.

“We don’t know of her having any friends or any family out here to be out here in the first place,” Lewis said. “We’re not really sure what’s going on.”

The last time Cavett's family heard from her was over Facebook the Sunday before her son was found. She was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500, mid-to-late 90s model, with a maroon or red tailgate, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

RELATED STORIES

Body of Michigan 'Jane Doe' Strangled and Beaten in 1967 to be Exhumed in Bid for Answers in Cold Case

Where Is Gia Fuda? Washington State Teen's Disappearance Called Suspicious as Car, Purse Found on Highway

Investigators on Madeleine McCann Disappearance Case Search German Garden