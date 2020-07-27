Do You Know This Toddler? Mystery as Florida Police Ask Public to Help Identify Boy Found Wandering Alone

Police in Florida are asking the public to help identify a toddler who was found wandering alone on Sunday morning.

The little boy, who police believe is between 2 and 3 years old, was found walking near the 1860 block of SW 68th Avenue in Miramar. He was wearing a soiled diaper and had no socks or shoes, Lori Rodriguez, a resident who helped police search for the boy's parents, told WPLG.

"We walked around and looked to see if anyone was nearby. None of us have ever seen the baby before," Rodriguez told the station. "I’m beside myself."

Miramar police reiterated their call for help Monday morning, writing on Facebook that more than 24 hours later, "no one recognizes the child."

"Unfortunately, we do not have an update. His family has NOT been located. Officers spent hours canvassing the area, knocking on doors, speaking with neighbors and even those who drove through the area," the department wrote.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the child's identity or the whereabouts of his parents or guardians to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.

