Where Is Gia Fuda? Washington State Teen's Disappearance Called Suspicious as Car, Purse Found on Highway

Where is Gia Fuda? That's the question on the minds of those looking for the Washington State teen, whose disappearance investigators have determined to be suspicious.

Gia Fuda, 18, has been missing since Friday when she left her Maple Valley home in her silver 2008 Toyota Corolla, officials said. King County Sheriff Deputies say her car was found Saturday on a highway. The vehicle was out of gas and her purse was still in the vehicle, authorities said.

Her phone was last pinged to the location where her car was found, but it's now gone and turned off, deputies added.

"It’s a nightmare," Gia's mother, Kristina Fuda, told KATU. "It’s really hard to deal with. You want to be positive but it's so hard."

“We just want her back,” her father, Bob Fuda, added. “She's never not come home. So, when she didn’t come home, immediately we called the police. It’s just not right and obviously it wasn’t.”

The teenager is a recent high school graduate and is active in her community and church, the family said.

The girl’s brother was the last to see her before she went missing, officials said. He said he assumed she went for a hike or just out with friends.

“We need everyone to just help us find her, because this is not her behavior,” her mom said.

Anyone with information is urged to please call 911 or 1-800-344-4080.

