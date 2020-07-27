Where Are Angela and Alexis Jolley? Florida Police, Volunteers Search for Missing Mom and Daughter

Florida police are searching for a mother and her college-age daughter who disappeared from their home. Angela and Alexis Jolley were last seen at their home in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.

The family said the women's phones were found at their home, but their two dogs and Angela's car are also missing, WTSP reported.

"Family members say it is highly unusual for them to disappear without letting anyone know," the St. Petersburg Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Alexis did not show up to work and their phones were found at their residence."

The car is a dark blue Toyota Camry, according to St. Petersburg police. On Sunday, volunteers gathered to search Raymond H. Neri Community Park for the missing women, their dogs or any clues as to what might have happened to them.

The St. Petersburg Police Department asks anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them at 727-893-7780, or by texting the keyword "SPPD" and an anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)

