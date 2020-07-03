FBI Releases Composite Photo of Missing Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos With Hair Down and Wearing a Hoodie

The search for an Amish teen who went missing after leaving church in Pennsylvania is still on, and now investigators have released a composite photo of what she might look like in street clothes. The photo of Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was released on Thursday and depicts the teen with her hair down.

The FBI released the photo. Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21, according to East Lampeter Township police. Investigators said they have received hundreds of tips and are working to vet them. Stoltzfoos disappeared after leaving church near her home in Bird in Hand.

Members of the Amish community, along with police and FBI, have been searching for her since. Not much other information has been released in connection with her disappearance.

Stoltzfoos is 5-foot-10, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape.

Anyone with information is requested to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676 or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

