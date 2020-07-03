No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Food: What It's Like at Reopened Atlantic City Casinos

It’s back to business for Atlantic City’s casinos. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, a gambling mecca, was allowed to reopen for the first time in almost four months, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

But the task of keeping a casino safe from germs is no small challenge.

"We have to work hard at it. We have a lot of people," said hotel president Joe Lupo.

Additionally, the governor of New Jersey announced at the last minute that alcohol would not be allowed to be served in public spaces, and dining inside is on hold, as is smoking inside.

Casinos worry it will affect business.

"I am concerned about it. Between not being able to eat inside, drink inside and smoke inside, it'll affect our volume," Lupo said.

At Hard Rock's casino, only one slot machine out of every three is operational. It's only allowed to operate at 25% capacity. At the tables, Plexiglas screens separate the players and the dealer. There's also an automated temperature check as you enter, and hand sanitizer stations placed throughout.

"It's really not about making money right now, it's about getting people back to work, getting the doors open and working through this."

