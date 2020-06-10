Mall of America Reopens With Reduced Capacity and New COVID-19 Protocols

The nation's largest mall reopened its doors today, three months after shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're so thrilled to be able to open our doors," a spokesperson said. "You're gonna see a lot of safety protocols that are similar to other retail environments right now but making sure that we have everything in place to make sure that priority of safety and security are our number one effort."

Only about 30% of the 500 stores, restaurants and attractions at the Minnesota mall are opening. For now, the famous indoor amusement park will remain closed.

Floor stickers with arrows direct foot traffic, and there are reminders to keep social distance. Masks are required for employees and recommended for customers. Stroller and wheelchair rentals are sprayed down with disinfectant after every use.

At one electronics store, employees undergo a temperature check every day. Each gadget is wiped down after someone touches it. There are also hand-sanitizing dispensers throughout the mall, and the food court has reduced seating to limit crowds.

Customers were clearly itching to shop again, forming a long line outside a sneaker store.

RELATED STORIES

What Will the Subway Be Like as New York City Reopens?

Jake Paul Faces Charges Following Looting Incident at Scottsdale Mall

How Some Malls Are Preparing to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic