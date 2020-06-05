YouTuber Jake Paul Faces Charges Following Looting Incident at Scottsdale Mall

YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after Scottsdale, Arizona saw looting and rioting last weekend following a protest in memory of George Floyd. The 23-year-old social media influencer was allegedly at Scottsdale Fashion Square as it was overrun.

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was deemed unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police,” Scottsdale Police said. “Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside the mall when it was closed.”

This comes after videos of Paul went viral, appearing to show him and his team filming videos both outside and inside the mall as widespread vandalism and looting, including groups breaking into a Sephora and a P.F. Chang’s, took place. He said in a statement, “neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” adding that they were pushed toward the mall as police began tear gassing the peaceful protest they were taking part in and documenting.

Following the charges Thursday, he tweeted, “gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

Paul was not arrested in connection with his misdemeanor charges but was instead issued a summons to appear in court in a month. No one else on Paul’s team have been charged, police told KNXV.

