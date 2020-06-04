Mom and Pop Business Owners Cleaning up After Looters Wreck Their Stores

Mom and pop stores are among the businesses hard hit by destruction and looting as protests roil across the country. In New York City, small shop owners can be seen sweeping up broken glass and righting overturned shelves.

At one pharmacy, the proprietor noted that his medications had been wiped out. "Narcotics. They took narcotics. That's the big thing," said Dick Steven. He estimated that some $200,000 worth of drugs had been stolen, leaving him unable to fill prescriptions for the people in his neighborhood.

Lucy Hosley, a 69-year-old deli worker, said she was upset with the looters. "This is a neighborhood. We're trying to build it up and you tear it down."

"It hurt me," she said. "I was so angry." A GoFundMe account has been established to help her store.

But she's not giving up, she said.

"I got some fight left in me. And I'm going to fight."

