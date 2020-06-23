Where Is Linda Stoltzfoos? Search Is on for Amish Teen Missing After Leaving Religious Service

An Amish teen from Pennsylvania has been missing since Sunday following a religious service, police said. Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen Sunday around noon walking from a religious service in Lancaster County, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her disappearance.

Lancaster County is the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch country. Stoltzfoos was supposed to meet with a youth group, but failed to turn up, according to reports.

“There’s no real explainable reason why she would be missing,” Lt. Matthew Hess of the East Lampeter Township Police Department told Fox 43. “We don’t have any indication of criminal activity at this point in time. We're just crossing all of our T's and dotting all of our I's to try to figure out what might be going on.”

He also stated that she had no indication that she wanted to leave the Amish community, of which she belonged her whole life. The Pennsylvania State Police are now involved in the investigation and the teenager is "at special risk of harm or injury,” according to Fox 43.

Local townspeople have joined the Amish community and authorities in conducting search parties to find her.

The teenager has brown hair and blue eyes, and is approximately 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds, police said. She is believed to be wearing a tan dress, white apron and white head cap.

A Facebook group has been set up to give updates and information on Stoltzfoos.

