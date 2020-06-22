Body Believed to be 20-Year-Old Allyson Watterson Found in Rural Oregon

The body of 20-year-old Allyson Watterson is believed to have been found in a rural area of Oregon, six months after she disappeared. The unincorporated area of North Plains in which the remains were discovered is also where Watterson’s belongings were found in March.

Authorities were called to the scene Saturday evening when a property owner was clearing brush on the sprawling farmland and came across what was believed to be human remains. “It’s not easily navigated,” Deputy Shannon Wilde of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Oregon Live. “Some of the bushes back in there are black berry bushes that are bigger than houses.”

Different agencies are still working together on the property to ensure the scene is preserved, “if it does go to a criminal investigation,” Deputy Tony Morris said, according to KPTV.

As of Sunday, officials said they don’t have enough evidence to say whether foul play is suspected.

The case appears to have been particularly troubling to authorities, not just because of the difficult terrain, but also because of a changing timeline and inconsistent reports.

Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, on December 22, 2019, but Garland’s family didn’t report her missing until 30 hours later, deputies said.

Garland’s father had originally told deputies that the couple had gone hiking together before losing each other, but Watterson’s mom told reporters the couple had been in North Plains visiting a friend when their car broke down. Yet officials said neither claim seemed to be supported by evidence, Oregon Live reported.

Garland was arrested the day after Watterson was reported missing on unrelated charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison in April on charges including unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to commit a class C/unclassified felony, fourth-degree assault, obliterating a firearm ID number, harassment, fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree theft, Oregon Live, citing state records. He has not been charged in connection to Watterson's disappearance.

