Charles Vallow's Ex-Wife Weighs in on His Death After Arrests in Missing Idaho Kids Case

Lori Daybell remains behind bars as law enforcement investigates the circumstances of the deaths of her two children Tylee and JJ, whose bodies were found last week on the property of her fifth husband. Now the spotlight is falling on another mystery — the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot dead last July by Lori's brother.

For the first time Charles' ex-wife Kimberly is speaking out about his death.

"It was devastating to find out that had happened—shocking," Kimberly said. She says she believes Charles was murdered, and that Lori had something to do with it.

Kimberly was married to Charles in the 1980s, and their marriage dissolved on grounds of his infidelity.

"There were many affairs and many relationships—maybe flings, since the time we were married," Kimberly said.

Police in Idaho recently released body cam footage of Charles, recorded five months before his death. In the video, he can be heard expressing concerns about Lori's state of mind.

When played the video, Kimberly said, "It is sad—it's not the Charles I knew. He was light, he was bubbly, he was so charismatic and so full of joy."

Police never charged Lori's brother Alex with murder. They say he acted in self-defense. And just five months later, Alex was found dead. His cause of death was determined to be a blocked artery.

After Charles' death, Lori married Chad Daybell, who was said to be a doomsday prepper. He was arrested last week for allegedly concealing evidence after the bodies of the missing children were found on his property in Idaho.

Both Lori and Chad Daybell deny any wrongdoing.

