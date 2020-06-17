Chad Daybell Pleads Not Guilty in Missing Idaho Kids Case, Requests Jury Trial

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to willfully destroying, concealing or altering evidence after human remains found on his property were identified as his wife's missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17. Chad has requested a jury trial, according to court documents filed by his attorney, John Prior.

Prior did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

Chad was arrested on June 9 after investigators executing a search warrant at his Rexburg, Idaho home found two sets of human remains. Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said autopsy results confirmed the remains are those of JJ and Tylee.

JJ, 8, was last seen at school on Sept. 23 and Tylee, 17, was last seen at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8. Each felony count Chad faces is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines, according to the criminal complaint.

Chad is being held on $1 million bond at the Fremont County jail, and is due to appear in court on July 1 for a preliminary hearing.

His wife and the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is also being held on $1 million bond on felony charges of deserting JJ and Tylee, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho prosecutor's office. Lori has pleaded not guilty, and the couple has previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

JJ and Tylee went missing shortly after Lori moved to Rexburg to be closer to Chad. Three deaths surrounding the couple are also under investigation, according to police. Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, on July 11. Alex claimed he fired in self-defense in the incident and was not charged. Alex himself died on Dec. 12, and while his death was ruled to be from natural causes, it remains under investigation by police in Arizona.

Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in the couple's Rexburg home on Oct. 19. While Tammy's death was ruled to be from natural causes, her body was exhumed and the results of an autopsy are still pending, according to authorities. Tammy's death remains under investigation.

In addition to facing charges in the case of the Lori's missing children, Chad and Lori are under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's office for "conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder" in Tammy's death. Neither Chad nor Lori have been charged with any crime in connection to Tammy's death and both deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

RELATED STORIES

Everything We Know About Chad Daybell Following His Arrest in Missing Idaho Kids Case

Joshua 'JJ' Vallow, Tylee Ryan's Remains Found on Chad Daybell's Property, Families Confirm

Lori Vallow Daybell's Relationship With Chad a 'Fatal Attraction,' Friend Says in Interview