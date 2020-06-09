Chad Daybell Handcuffed and Taken Into Police Custody in Missing Idaho Kids Case, Witnesses Say

Chad Daybell was taken into custody by Idaho police Tuesday as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of his wife's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

Chad was stopped by police about a mile from his home Tuesday and placed in handcuffs, multiple witnesses told EastIdahoNews.com. Officers had executed a search warrant on the end-times author and publisher's Fremont County residence earlier today, according to a statement from Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen, and the Fremont County Sheriff's Department and the FBI assisted in the search.

Hagen did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment on reports of Chad's arrest. More information has not been made publicly available about the search on Chad's home because the warrant is sealed, Hagen said. Officers arrived at Chad's home at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to begin the search.

Brittany Chapple was driving when she saw Chad Daybell get arrested. Here's some of the video she sent me. pic.twitter.com/pZHSvhqr9I — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) June 9, 2020

JJ and Tylee haven't been seen since September and Chad's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is currently being held on $1 million bond at an Idaho jail, facing two counts of felony desertion, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. Lori has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Chad has not been charged with a crime and denies all allegations of wrongdoing

Chad and Lori's attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

Lori is due to appear in court on July 9 in the case of her missing children.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

