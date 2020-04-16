Lori Daybell's Bond Hearing in Missing Idaho Kids Case Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of two children who have been missing since September, will remain in jail at least another week after her bond reduction hearing was postponed until April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daybell is currently being held on $1 million bond, and is now due in court April 24 for a bond reduction hearing before Magistrate Judge Michelle Radford Mallard, according to court records. She was originally scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Idaho's Supreme Court announced it is extending its emergency reduction order beyond April 15 because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Daybell, 46, has been in a Rexburg, Idaho, jail since March 5 after being extradited from Hawaii to face two counts of felony desertion of a child in the disappearance of her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who were last seen in September.

Daybell also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 7 and May 8. She has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Since her arrest, Daybell has repeatedly tried to have her bail lowered, but prosecutors in both Hawaii and Idaho have argued that she is a flight risk. Her bail was previously lowered from $5 million to $1 million in March.

If Daybell's bond were to be reduced further and she were able to post it, her attorney, Mark Means, has filed a motion to seal the address of her residence upon release. Means did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

Daybell was arrested on Feb. 20 on the island of Kaua'i, where she had been living with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, an end-times author and publisher. Chad Daybell denies all allegations of wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

Chad and Lori wed just weeks after the death of Chad's previous wife, Tammy, who was found dead at their home in Rexburg Oct. 19. Lori's previous husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at her home on July 11. Cox himself died Dec. 12. All three deaths are now under investigation.

On April 9, the Idaho attorney general's office confirmed it is investigating Chad and Lori Daybell for "conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder" in relation to Tammy's death.

The attorney general's office confirmed in an April 9 letter that it would be taking over the investigation from Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Murdoch at her request. The letter was first obtained and published by EastIdahoNews.com. Neither Chad nor Lori have been charged with any crime in connection to Tammy's death. Chad's attorney, Sean Bartholick, did not respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

The search continues for Lori's missing children, JJ and Tylee, who have now been missing for more than six months. JJ was last seen at his school in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23 and Tylee was last seen at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, according to authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

