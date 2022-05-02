Manhunt Underway for Escaped Inmate Awaiting Murder Trial, Alabama Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Helping Him

An Alabama sheriff is warning law enforcement not to “take any chances” as they ramp up the manhunt for an escaped inmate accused of murder and a sheriff’s deputy who allegedly helped him get away.

Casey White was set to go on trial next month for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old mother of two Connie Ridgeway. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vicki White, no relation to Casey White, on charges of permitting or facilitating the escape.

“If you encounter this guy, you need to know he is dangerous. Don't take any chances,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said at a press conference.

Just-released surveillance images show Casey White three days before his jail break, which happened on Vicki White’s last day on the job.

Vicki White had just put in her retirement papers the previous day after 17 years with the sheriff's department and had an exemplary record. She recently sold her house and had access to a lot of cash.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to Casey White’s capture. He is known to be a chameleon, with his appearance changing depending on various factors. But one description that doesn’t change is his height of 6-foot-9.

Two months after the alleged murder, Casey White was cornered after a 100-mph police chase and threatened to shoot unless he was allowed to surrender to a sheriff he knew.

The shocking escape is being compared to another notorious prison break in 2015, when corrections officer Joyce Mitchell assisted in the escape of two inmates from New York's Dannemora Prison after falling in love with one of them. She served five years in prison.

According to the sheriff, Casey White planned to escape the jail and take a hostage two years ago, but detention center employees stopped him.

