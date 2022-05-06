Fugitive Murder Suspect Casey White Shown With White Supremacist Tattoos in Images Released by US Marshals
Other images released by the U.S. Marshals Service show how Vicki White, the Alabama sheriff's deputy accused of helping the inmate escape, might appear if she changes her hair color and length.
Investigators have released new photos in the manhunt for an Alabama jail guard and the 6-foot-9 murder suspect cops say she helped escape.
The images released by the U.S. Marshals Service show how 56-year-old Vicki White might appear if she dyed her hair or cut it short.
The escaped inmate, Casey White, of no relation to Vicki White, has a series of disturbing tattoos which make him easy to identify. On his back is a prison tattoo of a Confederate flag with a chained dog and “Southern Pride” in cursive writing.
On his right arm are the lightning bolt symbols of the Nazi SS.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says Casey White also has a tattoo of eyes on the back of his head.
“Certainly possible that [Casey White] could be in a wheelchair or disguise himself in a number of ways other than just his appearance,” Singleton added.
Casey White was set to go on trial next month for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old mother of two, Connie Ridgeway.
Meanwhile, an investigation into the 2008 death of Casey White's ex-girlfriend has been reopened.
Christy Shelton was shot in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun. The death was ruled a suicide, but her daughter posted video on TikTok saying she never believed that.
“Casey White was with my mom the night that she 'committed suicide.’ Nothing was really ever investigated. I don’t even know if they took him in for questioning,” the daughter said.
Surveillance video shows Vicki White's patrol car minutes after the escape, heading for a shopping center where they ditched it for a 2007 copper-colored Ford Edge she bought with cash.
It was found abandoned about 35 miles outside Nashville — a 2.5-hour drive from the prison where they made their escape.
Authorities have offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to their capture.
