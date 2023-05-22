Two store clerks in Massachusetts were indicted after allegedly stealing a $3 million winning lottery ticket, officials said.

An unnamed man went into a store on Jan. 17 and bought a bag of chips, then proceeded to ask to buy two Massachusetts State Lottery Quick Picks for the Mega Millions lottery, along with two tickets for the Mass Cash lottery, according to a press release from the Plymouth County District Attorneys Office.

Unfortunately, that man forgot his lotto tickets in the store and had just assumed he lost them when he got home and couldn’t find them, the release said. The next customer that got lotto tickets noticed the extra tickets and handed them over to the store clerk, Carly Nunes, 23, the DA’s office said.

That night, the numbers for the Mass Millions were announced and were identical to the ticket the man had bought and left behind, the release said.

Two days later, Nunes and her boyfriend were driven by her co-worker, Joseph Reddem, 32, to the State Lottery Headquarters to claim the prize for the ticket the man left behind, according to the release.

After celebrating when they found out how much they had won, Nunes and Reddem were caught on camera arguing about how the money was going to be split, with Nunes telling Reddum she would “only pay him $200,000,” the DA’s office said.

An investigation began after officials found out about the lottery and the burned and torn appearance of the lottery ticket which led to the discovery that Nunes had not been the one to purchase the ticket, the release said.

On Feb. 13, investigators were able to find the man that originally bought the ticket and the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission plans on honoring his $3 million win, the DA’s office said.

A grand jury indicted Nunes on charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim and witness intimidation, said the DA’s office. Reddem was indicted on one count of attempted extortion for his involvement.

