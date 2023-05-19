A New Mexico teenager charged with the murder of her newborn child, who she is accused of leaving in the trash of a hospital bathroom, has been released from jail ahead of her trial, court records show.

The Artesia Police Department arrested Alexee Trevizo, 19, on May 10 as a result of their investigation into the death of a newborn, according to police.

On Jan. 27, Trevizo was in the ER due to lower back pain when a lab test confirmed she was pregnant, KOAT reported. She had told medical professionals she was not pregnant prior to the lab results coming in, the news site reported.

After hearing the lab results, the 19-year-old allegedly locked herself in the hospital bathroom, officials said. When she finally let hospital staff enter the bathroom, they reportedly found the room covered with blood.

Police said Trevizo allegedly gave birth to the baby and then tied him up in a trash bag and put him in the trashcan, according to KRQE. By the time the newborn has been discovered, he was dead. The medical examiner ruled the newborn's death a homicide.

The young woman was charged with willful and deliberate first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Ahead of her trial, Trevizon was released from jail on Thursday after a hearing, according to court records.

Trevizo’s release has restrictions, including a curfew, but the release will allow her to finish school and attend graduation, KOAT reported. She will not have to wear an ankle monitor and won’t be under house arrest, KOB-TV reported.

