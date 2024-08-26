2 Men Arrested After Pushing 140 Million-Year-Old Rock Formation Off Lake Mead Cliff

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:35 PM PDT, August 26, 2024

Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, and Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, were allegedly caught on camera pushing large chunks of rock formations off the edge of a cliff in Lake Mead four months ago. They now face federal charges.

Two tourists who were caught on camera pushing large chunks of rock formations off the edge of a cliff in Lake Mead four months ago have now been arrested and face federal charges.

The two men were identified as Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, and Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37.

The rock formation was inside the Lake Mead National Recreation area, near Las Vegas, where it has stood for over 140 million years.

Viral video from April sparked outrage after it showcased the suspects pushing the rocks over a cliff.

Prosecutors say the men have been charged with one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting.

No one was hurt, but park officials say the damage is permanent.

Cosper has pleaded not guilty. His attorney tells Inside Edition his client didn't know what he was doing was unlawful, saying: "there were no signs posted at the entrance prohibiting the pushing of rocks, or that it was a federally protected site."

Fain has also pleaded not guilty. Inside Edition couldn't reach his attorney for comment. 

If convicted of the charges they face up, they could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Related Stories

Therapy Dog Comforts Incarcerated People With Mental Illness
Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Murder
Man Fighting Off Bear Accidentally Shoots Himself in Leg
New Jersey Police Arrest Surfer After Confrontation About Beach BadgeCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime