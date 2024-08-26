Two tourists who were caught on camera pushing large chunks of rock formations off the edge of a cliff in Lake Mead four months ago have now been arrested and face federal charges.

The two men were identified as Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, and Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37.

The rock formation was inside the Lake Mead National Recreation area, near Las Vegas, where it has stood for over 140 million years.

Viral video from April sparked outrage after it showcased the suspects pushing the rocks over a cliff.

Prosecutors say the men have been charged with one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting.

No one was hurt, but park officials say the damage is permanent.

Cosper has pleaded not guilty. His attorney tells Inside Edition his client didn't know what he was doing was unlawful, saying: "there were no signs posted at the entrance prohibiting the pushing of rocks, or that it was a federally protected site."

Fain has also pleaded not guilty. Inside Edition couldn't reach his attorney for comment.

If convicted of the charges they face up, they could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.