Man Fighting Off 1,000-Pound Grizzly Bear Accidentally Shoots Himself in Leg

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:05 AM PDT, August 25, 2024

"I can not imagine a high-stress situation than see a bear attack your kid," the man's father tells Inside Edition.

A father and son were out hunting when a 1,000-pound grizzly bear attacked the son. The son managed to shoot and kill the bear, but there was also a misfire when a bullet went through his leg.

"It was the hardest tackle I ever took," Tyler Johnson said in the video.

Tyler Johnson grabbed his pistol and shot at the bear.

But Johnson suffered a gunshot wound above his knee.

The bear bit into Johnson's other leg.

Johnson's father, an Alaskan state trooper who also fired at the bear, wrapped his son's leg in a makeshift tourniquet and signaled for help using his satellite service.

Two hours later, a helicopter came to the rescue.

Johnson and his father, Chris Johnson, spoke with Inside Edition.

"It hit me, gone out falling backwards. That's when my feet went over my head, my knee went above. I think that first round, I'm not 100% sure, if that was the round that went through my leg when I shot myself," Tyler tells Inside Edition.

Tyler, who is also nursing bear claw scratches on his shoulder, credits his dad for saving his life.

"I know how fast you can bleed out. I put a tourniquet below his knee below his knee, and that was above to control the bleeding," Chris says.

