United States Customs and Border Patrol agents announced they intercepted a truck carrying methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border, which they said was poorly disguised inside a shipment of watermelons.

The drugs, which were valued at nearly $6 million, were wrapped in 1,220 packages plastic that had been painted in two shades of green to resemble watermelons, and then was placed among real watermelons.

The intercept took place last week at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in San Diego, California, when agents encountered a 29-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer, seeking entry into the United States from Mexico, hauling a shipment of watermelons, officials said.

Agents then inspected the truck and trailer where they found the massive amount of phony watermelons with meth inside.

The drugs weighed just over 4,587 pounds, officials announced.

Officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, officials said.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods," Rosa E. Hernandez, port director for the area port of Otay Mesa, said in a press release. "As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country."