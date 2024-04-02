2 Kilos of Cocaine Found in Alabama 3-Year-Old’s Backpack: Cops

Crime
Cocaine Found in Backpack
Mobile County Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:34 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

The cocaine and handguns were accessible to the minor children at the time, according to authorities.

Two kilos of cocaine were found in the backpack of a 3-year-old boy from Mobile, Alabama, by cops who were executing a search warrant on the child's home, authorities said. 

Investigators who arrived at the home said they found four children, ages 3, 8, 10 and 15, there without any adult supervision, the Miami Herald reported.

Authorities said the child was wearing the backpack with the approximately four pounds of cocaine inside it as the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators searched the home, FOX 10 reported.

Investigators went on to find a second backpack that allegedly had another kilogram of cocaine and two handguns inside it, FOX 10 reported.

The cocaine and handguns were accessible to the minor children at the time, according to authorities.

“It is absurd how reckless this situation was,” Sheriff Paul Burch said in a statement to AL.com. “There was a total disregard for the law and the children’s wellbeing.”

Tierra Tocorra Hill, 35, faces four counts of chemical endangerment of a child as well as charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Miami Herald.

Police searched the home just a day after the sheriff’s office received information from “a reliable confidential source” that Hill had a large amount of narcotics at the home, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said, according to reports.

Cops pulled Hill over on Sunday after she was seen leaving the house and was followed until a marked sheriff’s vehicle conducted a traffic stop and found approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun, AL.com reported.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Mobile Criminal Court Clerk who says they do not have any information regarding a case on Hill. Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to the Mobile District Attorney for more information and has not heard back.

It remains unclear if Hill has obtained legal representation.

