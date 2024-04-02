Pennsylvania Teen, 13, Accused of Stabbing Mom to Death After Phone Was Taken Away: Cops

Crime
Arrest 2
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:40 AM PDT, April 2, 2024

Lataya Powell is being charged as an adult.

A 13-year-old from Pennsylvania is accused of stabbing her mother to death for taking away her cellphone, police said. 

Lataya Powell is accused of killing her mother Friday, according to reports. 

Police initially posted the news on Facebook but omitted the names of the suspect and victim. Both the mother and daughter have since been identified.  

Police responding to a call around 12:30 p.m. Friday said they found Tameeka S. Tucker, 44,  with multiple stab wounds to her neck and back and blood coming from her head, WYOU reported.

Officers said that an 11-year-old boy was also stabbed but had non-life-threatening injuries, according to WYOU.

Powell allegedly told police she was sorry that she killed her mother, WSAZ reported.

“I killed my mom, and she’ll never forgive me if she is alive,” Powell reportedly told police, WSAZ reported.

Police say the teen stabbed Tucker during an argument and threw the weapon on the neighbor’s doorstep, WSAZ reported.

“I don’t have my phone because my mom took it before our fight,” Powell reportedly told police, WSAZ said.

The police affidavit obtained by WYOU says that when cops arrived to the home, there were no knives or cutting instruments in plain view, but that kitchen drawers and cabinets had padlocks on them. The affidavit also says that a "hasp," which is a slotted, hinged metal plate that forms part of a fastening that fits over a metal loop and is secured by a padlock, appeared to have been broken. A padlock was lying on the ground as well, WYOU reported. 

Powell has been charged with homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. She is being charged as an adult.

While being taken into custody, Powell reportedly said she felt “regret, guilt and self-disgust.”

It is unclear if Powell has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Luzerne County Court Clerk as well as the Luzerne County District Attorney for more information and has not heard back.

Related Stories

3 Teachers in Arizona District Accused of Sexual Conduct With Students
1994 Rwandan Genocide Suspect Eric Tabaro Nshimiye Arrested in Ohio
3 ‘Little Rascals’ Charged After Bank Robbery: FBI
Former NFL Football Player Vontae Davis Found Dead in Florida at 35Sports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime