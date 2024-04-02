A 13-year-old from Pennsylvania is accused of stabbing her mother to death for taking away her cellphone, police said.

Lataya Powell is accused of killing her mother Friday, according to reports.

Police initially posted the news on Facebook but omitted the names of the suspect and victim. Both the mother and daughter have since been identified.

Police responding to a call around 12:30 p.m. Friday said they found Tameeka S. Tucker, 44, with multiple stab wounds to her neck and back and blood coming from her head, WYOU reported.

Officers said that an 11-year-old boy was also stabbed but had non-life-threatening injuries, according to WYOU.

Powell allegedly told police she was sorry that she killed her mother, WSAZ reported.

“I killed my mom, and she’ll never forgive me if she is alive,” Powell reportedly told police, WSAZ reported.

Police say the teen stabbed Tucker during an argument and threw the weapon on the neighbor’s doorstep, WSAZ reported.

“I don’t have my phone because my mom took it before our fight,” Powell reportedly told police, WSAZ said.

The police affidavit obtained by WYOU says that when cops arrived to the home, there were no knives or cutting instruments in plain view, but that kitchen drawers and cabinets had padlocks on them. The affidavit also says that a "hasp," which is a slotted, hinged metal plate that forms part of a fastening that fits over a metal loop and is secured by a padlock, appeared to have been broken. A padlock was lying on the ground as well, WYOU reported.

Powell has been charged with homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. She is being charged as an adult.

While being taken into custody, Powell reportedly said she felt “regret, guilt and self-disgust.”

It is unclear if Powell has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Luzerne County Court Clerk as well as the Luzerne County District Attorney for more information and has not heard back.