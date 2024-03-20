Children Dubbed the 'Little Rascals Bank Robbers' Arrested for Heist at Texas Bank During Spring Break: FBI

The FBI says the kids, ages 11, 12, and 16, pulled off a bank robbery after the boys passed a threatening note to a bank teller at a Wells Fargo in Houston.

The FBI is evoking nostalgia when talking about a trio of children accused of robbing a bank, calling the suspects the "Little Rascals Bank Robbers."

The FBI says the kids, aged 11, 12, and 16, pulled off a bank heist while on spring break from school.

Authorities said the boys passed a threatening note to a bank teller at a Wells Fargo in Houston. Then, they ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said. 

Wanted posters were sent out by the FBI. “Recognize these ‘Little Rascals?’ Believe it or not they just robbed [a bank],” the poster read.

The Little Rascals is the name of the classic 1950s comedy series about a mischief kid gang that generations of Americans have enjoyed.

After the FBI Wells Fargo photos were released, the parents of two of the boys came forward and turned their sons in, according to authorities. All three of the juveniles have been charged with robbery by threat.

“They’re calling them the ‘Little Rascals Gang.’ There’s nothing light-hearted about this crime,” former FBI investigator Bill Daly tells Inside Edition. “If police were to get into the bank, no matter how young a perpetrator might be, if they posed a threat to them, something bad could happen.”

