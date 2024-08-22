Beloved 80-Year-Old Neighborhood Dog Walker Killed in Washington Carjacking, Suspect Arrested

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:59 PM PDT, August 22, 2024

Police say the suspect also stabbed 80-year-old Ruth Dalton's dog to death.

Authorities say an eight-time felon was arrested in connection with the killing of an 80-year-old woman when trying to steal her car.

Ruth Dalton was a devoted dog walker who was often seen handling multiple dogs at one time as she ran her neighborhood business, Grandma's Critter Care.

Ring camera footage captured the moment neighbors rushed out to help the dog walker, who screamed as she was attacked during the violent carjacking.

Seattle police say the grandmother was killed after she struggled to protect the dogs in her car. Authorities say the assailant tried to push her out of her vehicle and then struck her with her car as he fled.

Dalton's vehicle was found a few miles away, along with the body of Dalton's dog, Prince. Police say the suspect stabbed the dog to death.

Another dog in Dalton's care, Bentley, was unharmed.

Police arrested Jahmed Hayne and said he has eight prior felony convictions, including vehicular homicide.

Dalton's grandaughter Melanie Roberts spoke with Inside Edition.

"She was everybody's grandma. She had that grandma feel to everyone. She always had a pocket full of treats. She always had a smile on her face," Roberts says. "I firmly believe that if there hadn't been any dogs in that car she probably would've just probably yelled at the man but walked away. She fought back to get back to the fur babies so she could get them safely home to their families."

A memorial is now growing at the site of the carjacking and online. Stunned residents can't believe that their beloved dogwalker was violently killed.

The suspect is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree animal cruelty.

