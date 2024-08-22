FedEx Van Rolls Backwards Into California Home Before Rolling Forward Towards Road

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:41 AM PDT, August 22, 2024

"We apologize for this situation," FedEx tells Inside Edition.

FedEx has apologized after one of its delivery vans rolled backward when the driver forgot to put the vehicle in park while delivering a package.

The driver was dropping off a package at a house in northern California when the van started rolling towards the house and into the driver.

Video shows the driver trying to stop the van, but it hit the house.

The homeowner came outside. 

"Ma'am, it popped out of gear. I don't know how. I swear. I parked it, and I got out and it started moving. I'm so sorry," the driver told the homeowner.

The FedEx van hit the home and the homeowner's car. 

The driver waited outside as the homeowner went inside to get insurance information. That's when the van started rolling again, moving forward towards the road.

"We apologize for this situation, and we are working directly with those involved to resolve this matter," FedEx tells Inside Edition.

