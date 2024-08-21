Georgia Woman Protects Her Dogs From Fox Carrying Rabies: 'All I Could See Was Teeth Coming at Me'

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:52 AM PDT, August 21, 2024

A second fox spotted nearby was also put down by wildlife officials and is now being tested for rabies.

A Georgia woman was trying to protect her dogs who were being attacked by a fox, but then the fox turned on her and according to reports, the wild animal had rabies.

Gina White, who lives just outside Atlanta, did everything she could to protect her pets, but the fox brought her to the ground.

“I was on the ground and literally all I could see was teeth coming at me,” she tells Inside Edition. “I just wanted to get the dogs out of the danger and get them back into the house.”

She says a neighbor's dog killed the fox later that day and the wild animal was found to have rabies.

White wasn't bitten and didn’t need rabies shots. But she's taking precautions with her dogs, Sammy and Luna.

“They're not very happy because they are quarantined so there's not a whole lot of play for them,” she says.

A second fox spotted nearby was also put down by wildlife officials and is now being tested for rabies.  

Related Stories

Man Guilty of Killing Neighbor Over Dog Poop Lashes Out at Widow
Beauty Queen Accused of Beating BF's Baby to Death Pleads Not Guilty
Woman Killed After Being Mauled by Pack of Great Danes
Connecticut Man Rescues Driver and Dog Stranded in Flash FloodNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime