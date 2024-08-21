A Georgia woman was trying to protect her dogs who were being attacked by a fox, but then the fox turned on her and according to reports, the wild animal had rabies.

Gina White, who lives just outside Atlanta, did everything she could to protect her pets, but the fox brought her to the ground.

“I was on the ground and literally all I could see was teeth coming at me,” she tells Inside Edition. “I just wanted to get the dogs out of the danger and get them back into the house.”

She says a neighbor's dog killed the fox later that day and the wild animal was found to have rabies.

White wasn't bitten and didn’t need rabies shots. But she's taking precautions with her dogs, Sammy and Luna.

“They're not very happy because they are quarantined so there's not a whole lot of play for them,” she says.

A second fox spotted nearby was also put down by wildlife officials and is now being tested for rabies.