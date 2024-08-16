A convicted killer had an outburst in court that brought proceedings to a sudden halt as the widow of the man killed was in the process of making her victim's impact statement.

"I beg your honor, the harshest sentence imposed to the coward, the murderer," the widow said in court.

The neighbor convicted of killing her husband, 75-year-old Omar Rodriguez, then said, "The pathetic coward was your husband. Bitch. That's why I killed him."

Spectators gasped, and officers struggled to get Rodriguez out of the courtroom.

"I cannot tell you whether he meant a word that came out of his mouth today or if this was just anger and frustration that boiled over," Rodriguez's attorney Bruce Lehr tells Inside Edition.

Neighbors say Rodriguez has been a menace for years. Police have logged more than 140 complaints about him.

Rodriguez was found guilty of second-degree murder in May for shooting 52-year-old Jose Rey after a confrontation over his dog pooping in Rodriguez's yard in Miami.

The widow, Lisette Rey, and her daughter, Rebecca, spoke with Inside Edition.

"What I know was going through my head was [Rodriguez] wasn't going to take this opportunity away from me and direct all the attention to him," Lisette says.

"He showed who he is now for the entire world to see. We finally got to hear his voice, not the way we want to hear it but you can hear in his voice what a monster he is," Rebecca says.

The defendant will not be eligible for parole until 2049.