The wife and daughter of disgraced former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel want to combine their criminal trials and now claim they were coerced and manipulated by Clark County's highest elected law officer.

Wife Misty Noel and daughter Kasey Noel were charged with multiple counts of theft involving tens of thousands in public funds that they allegedly used to pay for plastic surgery, beauty appointments, liquor, Amazon purchases, air fares and hotels, according to state prosecutors.

Last week, the women appeared in court, asking Special Judge Larry Medlock to combine their trials. Their attorneys said a joint proceeding would be easier than separate trials.

Sunnye Bush-Sawtelle, who represents Kasey Noel, said the women had been "controlled and manipulated" by Jamey Noel.

Jamey Noel, his wife and their eldest daughter have been targeted in a massive corruption investigation into his tenure as Clark County sheriff from 2015 to January 2023, when term limits forced him to step down.

The Noels face multiple charges in a massive corruption probe by state investigators alleging more than $5 million was stolen from county and fire agency funds to pay for a private plane, a train, more than 100 vintage cars, college tuitions, beauty services, vacation timeshares, air travel, booze, and high-priced cigars, according to criminal complaints filed against them.

Misty Noel, 50, is charged with 10 felonies for spending hundreds of thousands in nonprofit fire agency monies and not declaring the funds as income, according to a criminal complaint.

Daughter Kasey Noel, 27, is charged with using public funds to purchase tanning services, beauty appointments and Amazon purchases, according to a criminal complaint.

Defense attorney Bush-Sawtelle said in court last week that she needed time to review 750 jail phone calls between Noel and his family, "to look at the types of communication that Jamey had with his family, with his daughters, with his wife, and to look at the ways that he controlled and manipulated them,” she said.

Misty Noel's attorney, Bart McMahon, agreed the women's cases should be merged, saying that simultaneous trials, with separate juries would save the county time and money.

But Special Prosecutor Richard Hertel adamantly opposed merging the cases, saying it was a risky "experimental process" that would endanger the defendants' right to a fair trial.

"Using two different juries simultaneously would be a logistical nightmare complicating nearly every aspect of trial, threatening each jury’s impartiality, and adding an unnecessary layer of confusion," he wrote in answer to the defense motion, according to court records.

"This experimental process’ use is not worth the enormous risk it creates," the prosecutor argued.

A hearing on the defense motion has not been scheduled.

Misty Noel's attorney told Inside Edition Digital this week that both women "have a common story to tell and it's a story that should be told."

The defense lawyer declined further comment. Bush-Sawtelle did not respond to an interview request from Inside Edition Digital.

The Noels have all pleaded not guilty. They have not publicly commented on their cases. Earlier this month, Misty Noel filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years, citing an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage, according to court records. The couple has been separated since April, the filing said.

Misty and Kasey Noel are free on bail.

Jamey Noel has been jailed for contempt since April, when Judge Medlock judge ruled Noel had violated the terms of his bond by having weapons in his home. The judge later raised his bail to $1.5 million cash.

Medlock has repeatedly admonished Jamey Noel in court, angrily telling him, "You are not above the law," in sentencing him to 60 days in jail for contempt.

In a June hearing that raised Noel's bond to $1.5 million, the judge told him, "You've had an airplane, a train that was hidden, a stable of luxury motor vehicles, a harem of women, at least three mansions, $3,000 suits, $800 belts, which you even had delivered."

Medlock told the defendant he should have no trouble finding bail money, given the lifestyle he "flaunted" in Clark County.

In last week's hearing on merging the women's trials, Judge Medlock agreed to modify their bail terms to so they could travel out of state to Louisville. The terms of Kasey Noel's bail were tightened earlier this year after she posted photos of herself and friends celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Louisville, authorities said.

“She won’t be going to any Irish pubs for celebration?” the judge asked Kasey Noel's attorney.

“That would not be the intent, judge,” replied Bush-Sawtelle.

Jamey Noel's trial on 31 felony counts is scheduled for Nov. 6. The women's trials have been postponed until October, according to online court records.

The women's attorneys also told Medlock their clients were having difficulty getting around because the state had seized nearly all the Noel vehicles allegedly purchased with stolen public funds.

“Out of the hundreds of cars that was under the control of the Noel family I guess, there’s only two left?” asked Medlock.

“There’s a 1959 Cadillac that does not have a door handle," replied McMahon, Misty Noel's lawyer. "There also is an antique patrol car," he said.

"These are hot rods," the defense attorney said, likening them to "Match Box cars."

The sprawling state investigation remains open. As of last week, 76 search warrants had been filed in the massive case.