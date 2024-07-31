State investigators have seized luxury Rolex watches and diamond necklaces belonging to disgraced former sheriff Jamey Noel and his family. All were purchased with firefighter funds, according to the latest court documents released by Indiana authorities.

The former Clark County sheriff has been the subject of a sprawling criminal probe alleging he spent millions in public funds on outlandish personal luxuries including a private plane, a train, more than 130 classic cars, designer suits, booze, tobacco and vacation travel.

He is charged with 31 felonies including theft, corruption, official misconduct and money laundering. His wife, Misty, and eldest daughter, Kasey, have also been charged with several counts including theft as part of the massive corruption investigation.

As sheriff from 2015 to 2023, Noel simultaneously headed the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Department, also known as New Chapel EMS. Investigators allege the Noels illegally charged hundreds of thousands in lavish personal expenses to credit cards obtained by the sheriff in the fire agency's name, acccording to search warrant affidavits filed in the far-reaching case.

The Noels have all pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, newly released affidavits listed expensive jewelry that had been confiscated by investigators. The items included a Rolex stainless steel AirKing valued at $5,830 and a Rolex Submariner valued at $9,487, a gold Rolex ladies' watch belonging to daughter Josey Noel, according to the affidavits. A diamond necklace valued at $16,500, a diamond ring, a necklace and diamond pendant were taken from Misty Noel, the affidavits said.

There was no value listed in the affidavit for the ladies' Rolex and the ring, pendant and necklace that belonged to Misty, the court documents said.

Josey Noel has not been charged.

Last week, search warrant affidavits alleged that while he was sheriff, Noel and then-County Council member Brittney Ferree, with whom he was having an affair, went on trips together that Noel purchased with funds stolen from the nonprofit fire agency.

Noel and the council woman took three trips together from 2019 to 2022, according to the affidavits filed in Clark County court. They traveled to New York City in 2019, where they stayed at the Roosevelt Hotel, the affidavit alleges. They later met in New Orleans and in Tampa, state investigators said.

Ferree has not been charged in connection with Noel's case. She told investigators the affair ended in December 2022, the affidavits said. She and Noel have a son together and a 2020 paternity case established Noel as the father and ordered him to pay child support to Ferree, according to court records.

Investigators also noted that Ferree had twice voted in 2021 to approve county funding for Noel's fire agency, while she was romantically involved with him, the filing said.

Noel is accused of stealing funds from the fire agency to pay more than $104,000 in child support to Ferree, according to state investigators. Ferree allegedly told investigators she didn't know the payments came from public funds, authorities said.

Ferree's attorney did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Edition Digital.

The Noels have not publicly commented on the charges against them.

Misty Noel has been charged with 10 felonies in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Her trial date is scheduled for Oct. 28. Kasey Noel faces nine felony charges, to which she has pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Noel is currently in jail on contempt charges after he violated the terms of his bail by having firearms inside his house, a judge ruled in April.

In June, the judge upped his bail to $1.5 million cash, saying the former sheriff should have no problem finding the money.

"You were out flaunting luxuries acquired allegedly at the expense of taxpayers," the judge said in open court. "With all those luxuries, you should be able to post (bond) with no problems, with everything that you have," he said.

His trial is scheduled for November.