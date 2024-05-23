The entire family of disgraced former sheriff Jamey Noel appeared in an Indiana court this week and swore under oath they would not spend or sell any family assets while the state seeks reimbursement of more than $4 million in allegedly stolen public funds.

Noel's wife, Misty, and their three daughters Kasey, Josey and Gracy Noel, sat stoically as Noel was led into court wearing a stripped jail uniform and shackles around his wrists and feet. Jamey, Misty and Kasey Noel have previously been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a massive corruption probe into Noel's tenure as Clark County Sheriff from 2015 to the end of 2022.

Noel, 52, also simultaneously headed a private nonprofit firefighting and rescue agency, the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

He is charged with stealing some $5 million from the fire agency and the Clark County Jail's commissary fund and using the money for luxury cars, a private plane, vacations, cigars, booze, designer clothing and money for his daughters' tuitions, according to court documents.

Monday's hearing was the first time Noel's entire family has been called to appear before a judge in the massive and staggering criminal investigation of Noel, which began last June.

Misty, 50, and Kasey Noel, 27, are charged with using fire agency credit cards to purchase tanning services, clothes, Amazon goods, beauty appointments and cosmetics, according to state investigators.

Jamey, Misty and Kasey have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Daughters Josey, 25, and Gracy, 22, have not been criminally charged.

The women agree Monday to not spend, hide or sell any family assets as the judge extended a temporary restraining order against them for another 60 days. The order was initially requested last week after state Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two civil lawsuits against Noel.

The first action demands repayment of public funds "misappropriated, diverted, or misapplied," that were detailed in a state audit conducted earlier this year. Separately, the attorney general also requested restraining orders against Noel, his wife, their three daughters, and others.

The state alleged family members and others were selling assets and that Misty Noel had requested duplicate titles on 21 classic cars purchased by her husband.

In court Monday, Misty Noel acknowledged she had requested duplicate titles to the vehicles, but said it was only to determine what assets had been listed in her name.

"You applied for duplicate titles to know what all was in your name and in the family's name solely, without trying to secret assets from the State of Indiana. Is that true?" her defense attorney, Bart McMahon, asked.

"That's true," she replied.

The women held hands during the proceeding. Noel did not appear to look at or speak to his wife.

She and Kasey are free on bail. Noel is currently serving 60 days in jail after being held in contempt of court on April 9.

His trial is scheduled for November. Misty and Kasey Noel are scheduled to be tried late this summer.

The criminal investigation, which has resulted in 25 felony charges against Noel, began last year and is ongoing.