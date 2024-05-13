The attorney general of Indiana has sued disgraced former sheriff Jamey Noel, seeking repayment of hundreds of thousands he allegedly stole from a jail fund. The state's top prosecutor also requested that all Noel assets be frozen, according to court documents.

Attorney General Todd Rokita sued Noel Friday, demanding repayment of funds "misappropriated, diverted, or misapplied," that were detailed in a state audit conducted earlier this year. Separately, the attorney general also requested restraining orders against Noel and his wife, Misty, barring them from selling their assets or accessing stocks, cash or bonds, according to court documents.

Seizing the Noels' assets is necessary to prevent further spending of allegedly stolen public funds, the attorney general's office said in its request for temporary restraining orders.

Jamey Noel, who served as Clark County sheriff from 2015 to 2023, has been charged with 25 felonies in a staggering corruption investigation that alleges he stole more than $5 million in public funds while serving as sheriff and simultaneously running a nonprofit firefighting and rescue agency, the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

Noel has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He is currently serving 60 days in jail for contempt after state investigators recently found guns in his home, which violated the terms of his bail, the special judge in his case ruled last month.

His wife, Misty, 50, and his daughter, Kasey, 27, have also been charged with theft and tax evasion for allegedly charging massive amounts to credit cards in the fire agency's name. Those charges included tanning, cosmetics, clothing, Netflix, vape products, beauty appointments and Amazon purchases, according to probable cause affidavits filed in court by prosecutors.

Jamey Noel is accused of using public funds to buy and sell luxury cars for his personal benefit, as well as purchasing designer clothing and a private plane. The former sheriff, who was also a local Republican party leader, used county employees as his personal gophers and handymen, according to the criminal charges filed against him.

Kasey and Misty Noel have pleaded not guilty and are free on bail pending trials later this year.

In the documents filed Friday, the state attorney general's office alleged Misty Noel has been recently trying to sell 21 classic cars from her husband's collection and that a home the couple owned was sold after the Noels were criminally charged.

If Noel assets are not frozen, the attorney general said, the state will be "immediately and irreparably harmed by the loss of misappropriated, diverted, and/or misapplied public funds at issue in this matter," according to the court document.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to attorneys for the Noels.

In other developments, the deputy Clark County auditor whose phone was seized by state investigators earlier this month is no longer employed by the county, according to her boss.

Jessica Huffman had a three-year relationship with Noel that included tickets to Cincinnati Reds games and meeting for drinks at a Clark County bar, state investigators said. Huffman also discussed the ongoing criminal investigation with Noel, after he was arrested and charged, authorities said.

Huffman has not been charged in the Noel investigation. Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to her lawyer.

Clark County Auditor Danny Yost confirmed to Inside Edition Digital Monday that Huffman no longer worked for the county. He declined to answer whether she resigned or was fired.

After the attorney general's court actions were filed Friday, Clark Circuit Court Judge Nicholas Karaffa requested the state Supreme Court to appoint a special judge for both cases.