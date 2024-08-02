The wife of embattled former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel has filed for divorce as the couple heads toward their separate criminal trials in a massive, ongoing corruption probe alleging millions were stolen in public funds to bankroll the family's extravagant lifestyle.

That lifestyle included included luxury travel and plastic surgery, according to prosecutors.

Misty Noel, 50, filed for divorce Thursday in Clark County from her husband of 28 years, citing an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage, according to court records. The couple has been separated since April, the filing said.

The Noels face multiple charges in a massive corruption probe by state investigators alleging more than $5 million was stolen from county and fire agency funds to pay for a private plane, college tuitions, beauty services, vacation timeshares, air travel, classic cars, booze, and high-priced cigars, according to criminal complaints filed against them.

Misty Noel is charged with 10 felonies for spending hundreds of thousands in nonprofit fire agency monies and not declaring the funds as income, according to a criminal complaint.

Daughter Kasey Noel, 27, is charged with using public funds to purchase tanning services, beauty appointments and Amazon purchases, according to a criminal complaint.

Jamey Noel faces 31 felonies, including money laundering, official misconduct and theft, fraud and ghost employment.

All the Noels have pleaded not guilty. Jamey Noel's criminal trial is scheduled for November. Misty Noel has requested her trial be postponed to late October, according to court records. Kasey Noel's trial is scheduled for later this month.

The Noels have not publicly commented about their cases.

Last week, search warrant affidavits filed in court alleged Noel used fire agency funds to pay for trips with his mistress, then-County Council member Brittney Ferree, with whom he was having an affair, went on trips together that Noel paid for air fares and expenses with money stolen from the nonprofit fire agency.

Noel and the council woman took three trips together, from 2019 to 2022, when he was sheriff and she was a council member, prosecutors allege. Noel also used county and fire agency monies to pay court-ordered child payments to Ferree, with whom he fathered a child, according to prosecutors and family court records.

Ferree is no longer on the council and has not been charged. Her attorney has declined comment.

Jamey Noel, who also was a top local GOP leader, has been the target of a staggering Indiana State Police probe since June 2023.

The investigation is led by a special prosecutor and a special judge, who in April ordered Noel to be jailed in lieu of $1.5 million cash bail. The judge ruled Noel was in contempt of court for having guns in his house, which was a violation of his bond conditions.