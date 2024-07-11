Disgraced former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel kept spending tens of thousands in public money for his personal use after his arrest in a massive corruption probe, according to newly filed court documents by state investigators.

Noel, 53, allegedly charged more than $37,000 for Cincinnati Reds tickets, including four season passes, Uber rides, liquor, dry cleaning, Door Dash deliveries, Amazon purchases and restaurants including Hooters and Waffle House, according to a search warrant affidavit released this week.

The newest affidavit lists numerous charges allegedly made by Noel, his wife, Misty, and their eldest daughter, Kasey, after Nov. 9, 2023, the day Jamey Noel was arrested. The three also allegedly spent about $60,000 in taxpayer funds at a travel agency after Noel's arrest.

Noel was initially released on $75,000 cash bail following his arrest. But five months later, the special judge in the sprawling criminal case found Noel in contempt of court after state police found weapons in his house, which violated his bond conditions.

Judge Larry Medlock yelled at Noel and slammed his gavel so hard it broke. "You are not above the law!" the judge told Noel in April as he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail. His bond was set at $1 million cash bail.

In June, the judge upped that amount to $1.5 million cash, saying the former sheriff should have no problem finding the money. "You were out flaunting luxuries acquired allegedly at the expense of taxpayers," the judge said from the bench. "With all those luxuries, you should be able to post (bond) with no problems, with everything that you have," he said.

While sheriff, Noel simultaneously served as head of the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Department, which is also known as New Chapel EMS.

The charges against Noel, his wife and his eldest daughter claim they used credit cards in the fire agency's name to purchase tanning services, clothes, Amazon goods, beauty appointments, cosmetics and luxury travel, according to state investigators.

The newest search warrant affidavit alleges those kind of purchases continued after all three were arrested. Kasey and Misty Noel are free on bail.

Also this week, Jamey Noel briefly appeared in shackles and a jail jumpsuit in neighboring Jefferson County, where his nephews and niece have filed a petition in probate court to reopen the estate of their late father, William Leon Noel, who was Jamey's brother.

The siblings allege their uncle stole tens of thousands of dollars that should have been part of their inheritance, according to court documents seeking to re-examine Jamey Noel's actions as administrator of William Noel's estate.

One of the claims concerns a house owned by their father. Jamey Noel sold the home to his own daughter, Kasey, for far less than it was worth, and also gave Kasey $36,000 in equity on the home to use as a down payment, the heirs said in their court filing to reopen their dad's estate.

An attorney for Noel argued in court Monday that the siblings have no legal standing to appeal the closed estate. The judge in that hearing has not yet issued a ruling.

None of the Noels has commented publicly on the charges against them and all three have pleaded not guilty. Noel's criminal trial is scheduled to begin in November. The women's trials are set to begin later this summer.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to the Noels' defense attorneys about the newest allegations included in the search warrant.